The McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. (MCCCE) announced the 25 students who earned 2020 Educational Assistance Scholarship awards.
The 25 students chosen based on grade-point average, financial need, achievements and future goals to receive the 2020 MCCCE scholarship funds totaling $22,075 are:
• Keyshun Curry, Kentucky State University.
• Daroyce Flemons, Paducah Tilghman High School senior, University of Kentucky.
• Sydney Greer, Tennessee State University.
• Audrianna Hughes, Murray State University.
• Tracy Jones, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Whitney Jones-Shaw, Western Kentucky University.
• Nakyia Kelly, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Michael Laster, Paducah Tilghman High School senior; he also earned a Charles Hicks Memorial Scholarship.
• Nile Leggs, Murray State University.
• Derreca Love, Paducah Tilghman High School senior.
• Joshua Maclin, Earlham College.
• Camryn Moore, University of Kentucky.
• Yalaesha Moss, Western Kentucky University.
• Jackson Mundy, Paducah Tilghman High School senior, University of Louisville.
• Wesley Saxton, McCracken County High School senior.
• Dasia Spann, Western Kentucky University.
• Avery Strayhorn, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Bre’Ana Thomas, West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
• Jordan Ware, University of Louisville.
• Alexa White, University of Louisville.
• Khristan White, Jefferson Community and Technical College.
• Riana White, Murray State University.
• Faith Williams, Morehead State University.
Jayden Freeman, a senior at Paducah Tilghman High School, earned the B.A. Hamilton Memorial Scholarship.
Kyanna Parsons-Perez, a student at Murray State University, earned the second annual Second Chance Scholarship.
Scholarship funds and laptop computers will also be presented to seven students in Class IX of the PaxtonScholars Program. Mariah Greene, Bryce Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson, Kyrese Kelly, Tremieka Mai, Madison Robinson and Delaney Toney will receive scholarship funds totaling $7,400 earned during their junior and senior years of high school as well as a college-ready laptop computer with a carrying case.
Fredrickia Hargrove Mentoring/Tutoring Enrichment Program grants of $1,200 have been awarded to the following five area mentoring or tutoring organizations: Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries Inc., L.I.F.E. Community Inc., The Carson Center and KeysII@Broadway United Methodist Church and Tornado Alley Youth Services Center.
