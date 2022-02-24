Kentucky’s current hunting and fishing licenses and related permits, those issued for 2021-22, go moot on us at the stroke of midnight Monday.
The state’s licensing year for such sporting credentials runs March 1-Feb. 28, so 2022-23 licenses will be required as of Tuesday, the onset of March, for any kind of hunting or fishing pursuits. Barring springlike weather on March 1, which could trigger some early fishing, it is a time of minimal outdoor sporting endeavors. However, the next trips out will require fresh licenses.
The licensing year in times long passed ran concurrent with the calendar year but for years the expiration of licenses and permits has been adjusted to coincide with the conclusion of the hunting year. There is no official “fishing year” in Kentucky, but the beginning of March is a fairly good threshold as a new season for anglers, so the March 1 transition is an appropriate compromise between both fish and game interests.
Hunting/fishing licenses are not as cheap and they once were. Then again, nothing else is, either. All considered, licenses are still among the least expensive items needed in gearing up for adventures. And the new licenses for 2022-23 are priced the same as those for 2021-22 were. There has not been an increase.
The greatest demand in coming days will be for fishing licenses. The annual license for a Kentucky resident again is $23. The annual resident hunting license is $27. For those who both fish and hunt, there is savings in the annual combination hunting/fishing license for $42.
The biggest savings for many hunters and anglers will be the sportsman’s license, which covers hunting, fishing and most permits, including the deer permit, spring and fall turkey permits and state waterfowl/migratory bird permit as well as trout fishing permit. The annual sportsman’s license, even at $95, is still a substantial bargain over the total price of individual licenses and permits for the sportsman who does most everything on the sporting calendar.
There is a youth sportsman’s license for those ages 12-15 that stands good for the youth hunting license, deer permit and spring and fall turkey permits, all for $30.
The greatest value in credentials for hunting and/or fishing is the senior sportsman’s license, the one required license for those ages 65 or older. The senior license is the equivalent of the sportsman’s license, plus is also included authorization for an unlimited number of additional antlerless deer permits, and it sells for just $12 annually. There is a similar license at the same modest fee for those who are classified as disabled.
Licenses and permits are available for sale at a number of retail businesses and county court clerks’ office with computer terminals linked to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources system. All licenses and permits also may be purchased online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
The last day of Kentucky’s hunting year on Monday coincides with the final day of the latest regular 2021-22 hunting seasons.
The last of any small game hunting in the region, the long-running squirrel season, closes at the end of shooting hours - 30 minutes after sunset - on Monday. Also ending that day is the hunting and trapping seasons for most furbearers as well as the late crow hunting season.
Ongoing beyond the other regular hunting seasons is the extended conservation order season for the taking of snow geese. This lightly hunted period runs through March 31. The season, based on federal managers’ aim to reduce an overpopulated species that is damaging its northern nesting grounds, is offered without a daily bag limit. But few opportunities for snow goose action in this region at this time of year discourages participation.
*Kentucky wildlife managers are on a new alert since a form of avian influenza has been detected in two sick snow geese collected at Ballard Wildlife Management Area in Ballard County near the Monkey’s Eyebrow community.
The disease, HPAI or highly pathogenic avian influenza, was confirmed in samples taken to U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories.
The disease poses no known health risk to humans in that meat taken from wild birds with HPAI is safe to eat when properly cooked. Federal officials say no case of avian influenza virus has ever been detected in a human in the U.S.
Nonetheless, a widespread outbreak of HPAI could take a toll on waterfowl, wading birds, shorebirds and a variety of other species including birds of prey such as hawks, owls and eagles, wild turkeys, or even songbird species. Likewise, avian influenza virus has the potential to sicken and kill domestic poultry, posing a possible risk at operations like chicken farms.
With only Kentucky’s little-heeded conservation order hunting season for snow geese continuing at this time of year, few waterfowlers are in the field nowadays. However, Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Resources managers ask that the public, hunters and others, stay vigilant and report any observations of any sick or dead waterfowl, shorebirds, waders, birds of prey, crows, gulls or wild turkeys or any five or more birds of other species.
Sick or dead birds that possibly could be the result of avian influenza can be reported through an online reporting system at https://arcg.is/1KaDKT.
• • •
Managers in the KDFWR Western District Fisheries offices, after crunching numbers from the 2021 commercial fishing season, report that the harvest of invasive Asian carp for the year has increased substantially.
Fisheries biologists who oversee licensed commercial netting in the district report that about 9.5 million pounds of the exotic carp, primarily silver carp, were harvested in all the western district during the past year. Meanwhile, about 8.5 million pounds of the carp were removed from Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley alone.
KDFWR managers have been working to facilitate commercial anglers as the most effective way to reduce the Asian carp presence in waters of the district. Meanwhile, biologists have used commercial netters’ cooperation to research the exotic carp and methods of harvesting them.
Silver carp as well as their cousins, bighead and black carp, are seen as a significant threat to native fish populations and the important sport fisheries on Kentucky and Barkley lakes if their numbers are allowed to expand unchecked.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
