PRINCETON — A ticket sold in Princeton for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Power Ball, winning the game’s second prize, in this case totaling $2 million.
That ticket was sold around 5 p.m. Saturday at the Max Fuel Express at 400 U.S. 62 in Princeton.
Judy Davis, the manager of that Max Fuel Express store, said the company will get a $20,000 bonus for selling that ticket.
“That goes to the company, Max Arnold and Sons; that doesn’t come to us,” she said. “It benefits our location.”
Davis said the store has had several lottery winners, but not to the scale that Saturday’s ticket buyer won.
“I think it’s great to watch them win, be it $10 or $500,” she said of lottery players. “It makes them happy, and right now, there’s not a lot that you can grab for happy. COVID’s been kind of rough.
“It’s nice to know that someone in this area did win and, hopefully, it’s a deserving person. ... It came at a good time of the year, and I’m thinking that, maybe for the individual who bought the ticket, maybe next year will be a brighter year.”
The person who bought the ticket elected to pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option on the ticket, and with a Power Play number of 2, that meant any non-jackpot prize would be multiplied by 2.
The normal prize for matching all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball is $1 million; however, because of the $1 investment in the Power Play option, that prize is now multiplied to $2 million.
The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were 10-24-27-35-53 with a Power Ball of 18. If the player had matched the Power Ball, the jackpot prize would have been $341 million.
According to Kentucky Lottery Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize, which has to be done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville.
Polston said due to COVID-19, ticket claims of this size are being handled by appointment only. The winner will need to contact the lottery’s claims office at 800-937-8946 to set up an appointment to claim the prize.
