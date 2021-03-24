Authorities arrested two McCracken County men in connection to several area burglaries, the sheriff's office reported Wednesday.
On March 8, a vehicle was reported stolen from a dealership on Paducah’s Southside. On March 9, Kentucky State Police Post 1 reported that they had located the stolen vehicle operating on a highway in Calloway County. After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, Joseph Owen, 36, was taken into custody. Owen was charged in Calloway County with receiving stolen property for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.
On March 16, McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives continued the investigation, and during an interview of Owen, he admitted to having stolen the vehicle from the dealership, the report said. Detectives obtained information that led them to believe Owen had been involved in multiple thefts and burglaries.
A search warrant was executed on a storage unit that had rented by Jonathon McGuire, 36. Multiple items that had been reported stolen were located in the storage unit, the report said. Items that had been inside a stolen cargo trailer from a previous theft were located along with property that had been stolen during a previous residential burglary, the report said.
According to the report, additional information was obtained that led detectives to Bardwell in Carlisle County. Additional stolen property was recovered at a residence in Bardwell. Property from within another stolen cargo trailer was recovered along with a firearm that was stolen during a residential burglary in Marshall County.
Owen had also been a suspect in a burglary of a residence on Dixie Avenue, where a stolen credit card had been used. During Owen’s interview he also admitted to having used the stolen credit card, the report said.
Owen and McGuire were both incarcerated when the stolen property was located and recovered. Both have been charged with additional offenses because of this investigation. Additional charges and arrests are likely, the sheriff's office said.
