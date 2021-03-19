McCracken County deputies arrested two people Wednesday on burglary charges.
Deputies responded to the Harris Road area at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after multiple callers reported that a male and female were knocking on doors and windows, and walking through their yards. Witnesses said the couple told them they had been in the woods overnight.
Deputies were unable to locate the male and female but discovered that they had removed window screens in an attempt to get into at least one home.
At about 3:05 p.m., a Harris Road resident called 911 and said the male and female were back in the area. Deputies arrived and found a juvenile female and James K. Robinson, 21, of Kevil. The female was carrying two bags with her, the sheriff’s office said.
During the investigation and after speaking to another homeowner, deputies determined that the bags the female was carrying contained multiple items that were stolen from a detached building. Deputies also discovered stolen property in Robinson’s pocket, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies believe the couple had returned to a house after earlier law enforcement response and entered one of the victim’s detached buildings. While inside the building, they took multiple items including clothes, jewelry, keepsakes and a bicycle. Deputies also believe that the juvenile and Robinson had entered the crawl space of a residence on Harris Road.
Robinson was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and second degree attempted burglary. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail. Robinson is out on bond for two other felony arrests in the past 30 days, the sheriff’s office said.
The 17-year-old female was charged with third degree burglary and second degree attempted burglary. She was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.