One Paducah teenager was arrested and another was being sought in connection with a car destroyed after lit fireworks were thrown into it Saturday night, Paducah police said Thursday.
Ti’rell D. Beavers, 19, of Tennessee Street, was arrested Thursday afternoon, and officers were searching for Javon A. Wiley, 18, of North Seventh Street.
Paducah police and firefighters were called just before midnight Saturday to a car fire in front of 1118 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officer Dylan Cook reported when he arrived, a black Dodge Charger was engulfed in flames.
Cook learned that four people had been in the car at the time it caught fire, police said. One of the occupants told police they were driving east on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when another vehicle drove past and the occupant threw a lit firework into the Charger, causing fireworks inside the Charger to catch fire.
Det. Eric Taylor began an investigation and determined that Beavers and Wiley were responsible for throwing the lit fireworks into the Charger. He obtained warrants charging both with first-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Beavers was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail after his arrest.
Anyone with information about Wiley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stop pers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
