Two men were arrested after an officer on routine patrol found a boat docked at Paducah’s transient boat dock on fire early Sunday morning, Paducah police reported.
Officer William Hendrickson was checking the area of the boat dock around 1:15 a.m. when he saw flames coming from the cabin of a houseboat that has been docked there for some time, apparently abandoned, police said.
Randy Roy, 54, of Hopkinsville, and William Jenkins, 70, of South Fifth Street, were found on board the boat, police said, and were taken back to the riverbank for questioning. Police said the pair admitted starting the fire to try to rid the boat of fleas and bedbugs. Neither man had permission to be on the boat, police said.
The boat’s owner abandoned it at the dock around the end of November 2019. Since the first of December, the city of Paducah has been in the process of acquiring the title to the boat. Paducah Parks Director Mark Thompson said once the court approves the title transfer, the city will auction the boat.
Roy was charged with third-degree arson, alcohol intoxication and first-degree criminal trespass. Jenkins was charged with third-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespass.
Roy and Jenkins were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
