An assault investigation led to the arrests of two people and the recovery of a large amount of illegal drugs Monday night, Paducah police reported.
The investigation began after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend, Alexander Sains, 37, of Twinson Court, had broken into her home Monday morning and strangled her until she lost consciousness, police said.
Detectives determined Sains was living in an apartment on Twinson Court and went to the home Monday afternoon. They smelled the odor of marijuana, and obtained a warrant to search the home.
Inside the home, detectives found several thousand Ecstasy pills, weighing about 4 pounds; 12 suspected fentanyl pills; about nine ounces of synthetic marijuana; 2 grams of methamphetamine; a quantity of marijuana; and nearly a pound of cocaine, the report stated.
Sains and another occupant of the apartment, Icesis Sykes, 40, were arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Sains was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than four grams, cocaine), trafficking in synthetic drugs and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Sykes was charged with complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than four grams, cocaine), complicity to trafficking in synthetic drugs and complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
