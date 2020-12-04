A Paducah woman was arrested Thursday in connection to drug-related indictments, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Drug Division presented numerous cases to a grand jury on Nov. 12, which led to the indictment of several individuals.
The cases presented stemmed from numerous illicit drug investigations in Paducah and McCracken County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Last Saturday, Austin Hayes, 22, of Paducah, was arrested by Paducah police on the indictment of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Hayes was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and was being held on a $10,000 cash bond pursuant to the indictment.
Hayes is accused of selling a quantity of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl to undercover detectives on July 28.
On Thursday, Peggy Roberts, 53, of Husbands Road, was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on the indictment of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Roberts was booked into the Fulton County Jail and was being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
Roberts is accused of selling methamphetamine and Suboxone pills to undercover detectives on July 27.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said there are several other individuals who are being sought by authorities regarding indictments for their involvement in trafficking controlled substances, such as methamphetamine and cocaine.
