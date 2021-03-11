Two people were arrested, one following a K9 track, after they were allegedly caught in the act of stealing gasoline early Wednesday morning, Paducah police reported.
A man called police at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday and said he could see two people attempting to break into vehicles at U-Haul, 2170 Irvin Cobb Drive. Paducah Police Officers Will Hendrickson and Logan Barrow arrived at the scene and saw two people flee on foot. The officers found three full, five-gallon gasoline cans and a syphon hose next to a vehicle on the parking lot, according to police news release.
Hendrickson caught Kelsey N. Devine, 27, of Calvert City, a short distance away. Hendrickson and his K9 partner, Joker, began a track of the second person, whom Devine said was named “Kenneth,” police said.
Joker alerted to a man walking on the railroad tracks, and the man, identified as Kenneth Baker, 36, of Lidon Road, was stopped in the parking lot of a nearby motel. Baker and Devine told the officers they had been syphoning gasoline from U-Haul trucks on the business’ lot, police said.
Devine was arrested on charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking (gasoline) and second-degree fleeing or evading police. Baker was arrested on charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking (gasoline) and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Both were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
