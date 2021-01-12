The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah couple on drug and gun charges Tuesday.
Tuesday morning, detectives with the the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested David P. Martin Jr., 45, during a drug investigation on the parking lot of a Paducah apartment complex at 301 S. Ninth St. During the investigation, detectives searched Martin and his vehicle, where they reported finding crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, valium, Suboxone, $4,707 in cash and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking.
Detectives obtained and executed search warrants for Martin’s apartment and storage units.
Martin’s girlfriend, Crystal Wring, 45, of Paducah, was present during the search of the apartment, the sheriff's office said, and was arrested in connection with illegal drugs and paraphernalia reportedly found inside.
During a search of Martin’s storage units on Benton Road, detectives located and seized seven handguns, three rifles and a shotgun, the sheriff's office said. The agency said Martin is convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess firearms. Detectives also seized an additional $17,000 in cash that authorities suspect to be proceeds of illegal drugs that was concealed in one of the storage units.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Paducah Poice Department during this investigation. The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.