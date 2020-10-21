McCracken County Sheriff's detectives arrested two people Wednesday following a standoff at a Reidland home.
Sheriff's reports say complaints of illegal drug trafficking prompted deputies and detectives to go to 4901 Epperson Road in the Reidland area. Detectives determined that James France, 41, and Tabitha Craig, 40, were living at the residence and allegedly involved with illegal drugs. The investigation also revealed that France was wanted on several outstanding felony warrants.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, detectives and deputies executed a search warrant and found several people in the driveway of the residence. While clearing the residence, the sheriff's office reported, France was in an upstairs bedroom, armed with two knives and screaming at deputies that he would not go back to prison. France later jumped out of a second story window, the sheriff's office said, and fled while still having a knife in each hand. Deputies chased France through a wooded area and into a field behind several other residences, where they attempted to deploy a Taser.
France surrendered a short time later and was arrested. Deputies reported finding additional knives, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales on France.
Detectives said they found additional methamphetamine, cutting agents and assorted drug paraphernalia in both France's and Craig's bedrooms. Detectives notified the cabinet for families and children regarding Craig's 2-year child that was present at the residence during the search warrant service. The child was released to a family member.
Both France and Craig were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.