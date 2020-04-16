Fourteen events at the Carroll Convention Center were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show, which was moved from April 22-25 to Sept. 2-5.
The Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board met Tuesday via Zoom and discussed the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on its revenue.
Michelle Campbell, the executive director of the convention center, told the board that eight of the 14 events were canceled and six were rescheduled.
“Just in the room rental alone, there is a loss of $65,000,” she said, “and that’s not counting any out-of-pocket expenses in getting ready for the events.
“We are definitely going to feel the effect of that. Generally, March and April are very large months. We’re going to feel it, as is everybody else.”
Campbell reported that the convention center furloughed 15 employees, most of whom are part-time workers. The furloughs were made with the intent to recall the workers when possible.
“Expectation on the transient room tax for the month of April and May is going to be about 20% of what we’ve had in the past,” she said.
Russell Ferguson, the VenuWorks vice president for food and beverage services, told the board that his company had been verbally approved for a Small Business Administration payroll protection plan loan for $96,654 for the convention center.
“About $24,000 can be applied to utilities and at least $72,000 for payroll,” he said.
VenuWorks has been the third-party management company for the convention center and expo center since February 2019.
