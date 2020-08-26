A McCracken County teenager was charged with drug offenses after his car hit a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department cruiser, transporting a prisoner, broadside Monday afternoon on Paducah’s southside, Paducah police reported.
According to police, Eric L. Ellington Jr., 18, of South 11th Street, was stopped at a stop sign at Jarrett and Bridge streets. He said he saw a deputy’s cruiser approaching on Bridge Street and began putting on his seatbelt. He said he did not see a second cruiser behind the first one and pulled from the stop sign, police said, hitting the second cruiser broadside in the passenger side.
Michael T. Benton, 39, of Louisville, had been arrested and was being transported in the cruiser that was struck. Neither he nor the driver, Deputy Jim Wilson, was reported injured.
Ellington was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of reported minor injuries. A passenger in his car, Ajiyah M. Anderson, 17, of Lottie Court, was not reported injured.
Officer Nickolas Francescon said there was a smell of marijuana coming from Ellington’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced a black bag that contained more than a pound of marijuana and 120 items of marijuana-infused edibles and vapes, police said.
Ellington was questioned at the hospital and admitted ownership of the bag and its contents, police said. He was cited on charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
