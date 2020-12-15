A Carlisle County man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning near Fancy Farm, the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported.
The sheriff's office was dispatched to the scene of the crash — on Ky. 80 West at Cash Road — at about 6:05 a.m. Deputies believe a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was eastbound on Ky. 80 West when, for unknown reasons, the driver went off the north side of the highway. The SUV hit a concrete culvert, a mailbox, a stop sign and overturned at least once before coming to rest upright in a ditch, deputies reported.
The driver of the vehicle, Amber N. Watts, 29, of Milburn, was taken from the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to Fancy Farm Elementary School, where she was then flown to a Nashville, Tennessee, area hospital by Air Evac for treatment of serious injuries.
Watts’ passenger and husband, Daniel R. Watts Jr., 45, of Milburn, was not wearing a seat belt, the sheriff's office said, and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Sheriff John Cavin is continuing to investigate the wreck. He was assisted by Sgt. David Warner, Capt. Jeremy Prince, Sheriff Jon Hayden, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Fancy Farm Fire Department, the Graves County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet-Department of Highways.
