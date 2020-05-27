A Graves County man faces drug-trafficking charges after authorities seized almost 5 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office received information that a county resident was involved in marijuana trafficking utilizing social media websites. The man was later identified as Anthony R. Cronen, 20.
Sheriff’s investigators went to a residence in the 400 block of Baltic Loop in the Baltimore area of Graves County at around noon Wednesday. A search of the residence allegedly turned up processed marijuana and drug paraphernalia in addition to $13,084 of currency. The sheriff’s office said that the funds were admitted proceeds from the sale of illegal substances. Cronen told officers that he was not employed, the sheriff’s office reported.
Cronen was taken to Graves County Jail.
The investigation is continuing.
