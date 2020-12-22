One man was arrested and another was sought in connection with break-ins at numerous manufactured homes on a storage lot owned by Kentucky Dream Homes on Coleman Road, Paducah police said Monday.
The break-ins were reported to police on Nov. 25. Dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, water heaters, sinks and other items were reportedly stolen. Det. Eric Taylor began an investigation and soon learned one of the stolen dishwashers was allegedly being sold by Raymond Derry, 35, of Joppa, Illinois.
During an undercover operation, Taylor contacted Derry and made arrangements to purchase the dishwasher. When Derry arrived for the sale, he was arrested by Massac County authorities and Illinois State Police. Paducah detectives, along with Illinois authorities, searched Derry’s home and reported locating several of the stolen items. They were released to a representative of Kentucky Dream Homes.
During an interview, police said, Derry told Taylor that he had committed the burglary with assistance from Leonard Greenfield, 46, of Joppa. Police said he told them some of the other stolen items could be found in Greenfield’s possession, so authorities obtained a search warrant and searched Greenfield’s home. There, they reportedly found three dishwashers, a refrigerator, a range and other items taken from Kentucky Dream Homes.
Derry was arrested on a warrant charging him with five counts of third-degree burglary. He was booked into Massac County Jail, awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
Police believe Greenfield has left the area.
Anyone with information about Greenfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime -stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.