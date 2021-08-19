Local venues, promoters talk renewed COVID precautions

As COVID-19 case counts continue to accelerate across the region, many local entertainment venues and promoters are enacting policies to protect their audiences, performers and staff from the spread of the pandemic.
Carson Center Executive Director Mary Katz told the Sun Tuesday evening the center would be enacting a proof of vaccination policy effective Sept. 1 that would require all ticket holders for the performing arts center’s concerts and other public events to present their vaccination card or a picture of it to enter.
“I’ve had to make some calls recently and this is all in preparation for all of the shows that are coming this fall that are requesting that we require vaccinations — in particular the Broadway shows,” Katz said. “We’re seeing this trending all over the United States right now and that’s because, right now, it’s the best tool that we, as an industry, have.
“It may not be foolproof but vaccinations are the best tool we have to slow the spread, to make people feel comfortable and, I’m not the expert, slow down the (delta) variant.”
Patrons must present their physical card or a photo of their vaccination card in addition to a photo ID when entering the Carson Center once the policy is in place. Katz is investigating the possibility of ticket holders being able to submit their proof of vaccination prior to the event as well.
Mask policies will differ from show to show though the vaccination policy will stay in place. Katz asks that patrons check the Carson Center’s social media in the run-up to an event to learn about its masking policy specifically and that they come prepared to mask up.
“I am nervous about the response but overall most people that have known this was coming have been grateful. They just want us to stay open so they’re happy,” Katz added. “We want to protect the artists, the public and our staff and volunteers.
“I think it’s the best way to continue this path forward to being able to experience live entertainment in this environment.”
Reece King, the executive director for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, which holds most of its concerts at Carson Center, echoed some of Katz’s thoughts in a Wednesday statement.
“The PSO needs to get back on stage performing for our community,” he said. “We will do everything we can to follow public health guidelines and keep everyone as safe as possible.”
The first PSO concert of the season will be on Sept. 18.
Several others are still trying to decide what to do at this point.
Across Kentucky Avenue at Market House Theatre, Executive Director Michael Cochran has enacted a masking policy for all audience members older than 5, as well as for all of the theatre’s classes, this past Monday.
All of his local actors are also vaccinated for MHT’s upcoming season, which will begin Sept. 9.
“We’re still looking at other policies,” Cochran said. “It’s just a matter of checking the state and CDC guidelines to try to see what we can do because our first priority is keeping everybody healthy — the audience, the actors, the staff and the volunteers — and our second priority is making sure the theatre stays open financially so we can continue to do programming.”
He and his board are planning to discuss the potential of a vaccination requirement during an upcoming meeting.
Maiden Alley Cinema Executive Director Rebecca Madding plans to have that same discussion with her board later this week.
The movie house currently asks MAC movie goers that haven’t been vaccinated wear masks and encourages those that have been vaccinated to do so, as well. She and her other staff member have both been vaccinated and continue to wear masks while working the theater.
“We rely on the community to use safe and smart health practices to ensure that we can continue to be open and showing films,” Madding said. “If we were to implement the vaccine requirement or a negative test requirement, I’m sure we’d have some short term loss of ticket sales but that short term loss would be way better than closing our doors for a month.
“It’s not an option that I’m unwilling to do if it means keeping our doors open and our programming going.”
Independent promoter Landee Bryant, who runs 11 Year Itch and books concerts at different venues around town, is taking things one day at a time.
“This will be an ongoing discussion I have with each venue and will adapt as things change, but I will always adhere to mandates made by (Gov. Andy) Beshear, of course,” she said. “Most likely (I will) plan to require masks when people are entering shows and moving around. I feel like things are changing daily and I also want to respect the artists and their desires.”
With a pair of music festivals — Touchdowns and Tunes and the Yeiser Art Center — set to take place just weeks apart in Carson Park, the organizers are working to figure out the best health protocols possible.
Touchdowns and Tunes CEO Bryan Kent wants to preserve his attendees personal freedoms, he said in a Wednesday interview. The country music festival, planned for Sept. 3, 4 and 5, will not be requiring masks or a proof of vaccination at this time.
“If you feel comfortable wearing a mask, wear it,” Kent said. “We support you as an American citizen to make the choice as to whether you feel comfortable wearing a mask or not. We support your right to make your own choice as a free citizen regardless of what that choice is.”
Instead, Kent and his team will be implementing temperature checks at the gate, reducing capacity to around 70% (around 11,500 people) and increasing the number of hand sanitizing stations.
“I don’t care if you have strep throat or chicken pox. We’re not saying ‘if you have a fever, you have COVID,’ we’re saying ‘if you have a fever, you’re unwell regardless of the illness’ and we still can’t let you in,” Kent added. “If you’re a healthy individual and you show no signs, come on in here and have a great time.
“Everyone’s safety and health is of a concern for us but everyone’s freedom to make their choice for themselves is a concern as well.”
YAC wants to see where governmental health protocols are closer to their event, which takes place Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2, according to a Wednesday statement from Executive Director Lexie Millikan.
“As of right now we are asking attendees to wear masks in the gallery and for our upcoming events, including YACtoberfest,” she said. “Our board of directors makes these decisions based on the local, state and CDC guidelines.”
Each of the local breweries — Paducah Beer Werks and Dry Ground Brewing — are operating on the honor system for their concerts and other events, as well as everyday business. They each ask that any unvaccinated person wear a mask while inside.
“The idea is to protect people. We’re not trying to stop people from coming to see us,” PBW owner Todd Blume. “We still want everybody to stop by but we want to be able to protect everyone that comes to us as well.
“We’re going to try to do as much as we can to reduce risk and still have people enjoy themselves.”
