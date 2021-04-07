New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to be tested for the novel coronavirus or quarantine in order to travel within the country. The federal public health agency is still advising against traveling, unless it’s essential.
Terry Reeves, a vacation travel adviser with Cruise Planners, said 2020 was an extremely difficult year for his industry.
“The business, more or less, went to barely a heart beat,” Reeves said.
He’s used to people booking their vacations around Easter. While Reeves is beginning to see some bookings pop up, he said some people are still not fully comfortable traveling.
“They’ve taken a step back and said: OK cruising? Maybe not. International resorts? All-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean? Maybe not right now. What about Florida? What about the west coast? So those are starting to trickle in,” Reeves said.
New guidance from the CDC and an increased rollout in COVID-19 vaccines could make people more comfortable as they start planning for the summer.
“As people decide, ‘Yeah, I can be on vacation with a mask on, or I can be on vacation with social distancing,’ and things do change, I think the safer we get, the safer we feel, that’s going to allow people to get back to feeling like it’s normal,” Reeves said. “Even if it’s a new normal.”
