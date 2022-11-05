PADNWS-11-05-22 RCT GRAD - PHOTO

Twenty students (one not pictured) graduated recently from a free training program for radiological control technicians at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The United Steelworkers Union 550 chapter and Paducah Chamber of Commerce were among several partners to foster the opportunity, with 18 students already employed at the Department of Energy Paducah site.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

All 20 recent graduates of an area program are working or soon starting at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site — a rapid hire pipeline marking a local need for skilled workers.

“A total life-changer,” said LaDonya Crass, a newly-certified radiological control technician (RCT), after a new six-month program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

