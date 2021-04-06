The tourism industry has been hit really hard over the past year due to the pandemic.
The economy in western Kentucky is largely made up of tourism related businesses. Those businesses are getting ready to open for the traveling season, and are hoping this year is better.
“I just want everything to get back to normal,” said Chris Lamb, who owns Kentucky Shores Family Fun Center.
Lamb said their season was cut in half last year because of the pandemic. That impacted the business’ bottom line. Lamb is encouraged by signs he’s already seeing of people’s willingness to travel again.
“People are just ready to get out and do something. They may not want to go to Florida, but you know they want to come to the lakes or they want to spend time with their family at a place like this,” Lamb said.
Just down the road at Maggie’s Jungle Golf, owner Jamila Fulks is believing and hoping for a better year, too.
“Behind every storm, there’s a rainbow,” Fulks said.
They are aware, though, the pandemic is still here, and safety is their No. 1 priority.
“With us being a family owned and operated, what I want to say is: We want to keep ourselves safe, as well as the people that come in and see us,” Fulks said.
The lakes are the two biggest attractions for tourism in the region. Green Turtle Bay Resort owner Bill Gary said they’re already starting to see tourists.
“The tourism businesses does need to rebound in Kentucky, and people pulling together and rooting for one another,” Gary said. “We do root for one another.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put new travel guidelines out on Friday which said people can travel in the United States two weeks after being fully vaccinated.
