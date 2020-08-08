Local teachers ready to face 'summer slide' as school returns

With the start of the semester on the horizon and one of the weirdest summers on record in the rearview mirror, local educators are preparing to work with students that lost more than the usual amount of ground over the break.
Known as the “summer slide,” this tendency of students to lose some of the smarts gained during the semester is an every year occurrence, but with COVID-19 forcing students home in mid-March, that academic atrophy could be worse than ever before.
“As a teacher, we expect that there’s always going to be some kind of decline for everyone, and we’ve prepared for that on a larger scale than we normally do,” said Carla Hagan, who teaches first grade at Paducah’s Clark Elementary School. “We already know that it’s going to be there, so we’re already preparing in advance for how we’re going to combat that.”
The average student could be seven months behind academically when school starts in late August, according to an analysis by McKinsey & Company. The same study showed that Black and Latino children could be as much as 10 and nine months behind, respectively.
Heath Middle School history teacher Steven Woods is conscious of the potential for a big summer slide and has prepared for the eventuality, but thinks time is only thing that will tell.
“There’s always, even when we talk about fall break and spring break, a little bit of slippage here and there. You lose some of the vocabulary or the content, but overall a lot of the skills students learn are from the beginning of the year.
“From what I’ve seen, it’s probably going to be a little more challenging but it’s hard to say what all students have lost.”
Teachers, across the board, have been discussing plans to battle the slide, Woods and Hagan said, since the pandemic forced them home in March.
“We all met up and talked about where we got to in our instruction,” the history teacher said. “So we’re not going into the year blind.
“I think if we were going into it trying to treat it just like another year we would have some major problems, but since March 17 teachers have been trying to figure out how to be ready for August.”
Stephani Gray, a fifth grade math teacher at Clark, is particularly concerned with how this particular summer slide could impact at-risk youth or students in economically disadvantaged homes.
“They experience summer slides every year, and this year could be traumatic. You’ve got the lack of scheduling, of reading, of math over an extended period of time. I just think it’s going to hurt them. It’s going to hurt all of our kids, but it’s really going to hit hard with them.”
Woods thinks “stair-step” courses — where there’s a clear division in the levels of skills taught — like math, science and English will be hit harder than others.
Another study from NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association), a not-for-profit education research organization, posits that the average student could start the year having lost a third of the last year’s progress in reading and half of the expected progress in math.
Gray is thinking along the same lines and is preparing to find students coming back having lost as much as three years worth of math instruction.
“We’re talking about kids coming back mentally just remembering basic addition and subtraction,” she said.
In order to combat what she is calling “a spring and summer slide” in her classroom, Gray is going to be resorting to “good old fashioned repetition” in her lessons.
“I’ve got to make sure that every child can quickly recall those math facts and has fluency with them while also being sure they can apply those to solve a word problem,” she said. “It’s going to be vital this year. “
Gray added that students’ parents “have got to buy in to the education process and hold their students accountable. It’s adamant that they invest the time in their students in order for us to get them where they need to be.”
Over at Sylvan Learning of Paducah — a tutoring center in Lone Oak — Emily Mullins is already facing the slide.
“Students during the summer can lose so much, and we’ve had such a prolonged absence from school that I feel students will be even more behind than they normally would be,” the director of education said. “Most kids when they go back they’re going to be behind and we’re going to be playing a lot of catch-up as teachers, doing more review than we normally would.
“I think that’s going to be pretty much across the board.”
Mullins, along with the other instructors at Sylvan, is working with multiple students a day while wearing masks and, often, simultaneously teaching virtually using a tablet. Even so, the demand for tutoring services is about the same as a normal August, she said.
Overall, she’s surprised that the phone “wasn’t ringing off the hook” but understands parents being cautious about their child’s health and safety in the middle of this pandemic.
While there continue to be concerns over health and the possible spread of COVID-19 through the school system, Hagan and Woods both expressed trust in their administrations to make the best moves going forward.
“I know that at the school everybody is doing something to keep that place safe, from the time a kid gets on a bus we’re wiping, we’re cleaning, we’re checking,” Woods said. “All of those things are going to go on all day.”
Hagan added that, while going back to school is “a little scary … I have full confidence in our school district and our administration in making the appropriate decisions for us.
“Our job is to make learning happen and to educate our children, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do no matter the cost,” she said. “It may look different and sound different and it may require more work on the teachers’ part or at home, but we all have the same goal in mind and that is to educate our children.”
