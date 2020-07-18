Two local teachers have earned the 2021 Kentucky Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award, the next step toward being named 2021 Teacher of the Year.
Ashley Woodruff, a family and consumer science teacher at McCracken County High School, and Tim Franklin, a former science teacher at Paducah Middle School, were among eight teachers at their grade levels statewide to earn the distinction.
The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc. selected 24 Kentucky educators — eight each from the state’s elementary, middle and high schools — as recipients of the Teacher Achievement Awards.
These teachers qualify to compete for the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in October. Those teachers will represent the state in the national Teacher of the Year selection.
Woodruff said that being nominated for the award was an honor and is a reflection of the family and consumer science faculty at McCracken.
“They make me be a better teacher,” she said. “It is such a phenomenal experience working with a team of five, where every single teacher is passionate about what we teach and the betterment of life skills and career and technical education for all students.”
Woodruff said she feels like she gets better as a teacher each year because of the support she gets from her fellow teachers.
“We have a strong program that is growing by leaps and bounds,” she said. “When I first started at McCracken, it was a 3.5-position department, and it has grown to five, with a good majority of those classes being in the culinary pathway.”
Woodruff’s emphasis in family and consumer science is in the culinary arts. She began teaching at McCracken County in 2015, with a 16-year career in teaching.
Woodruff was the only high school teacher west of Bowling Green and one of two from west of Louisville to earn the Teacher Achievement Award in Kentucky.
Franklin said that he was “stunned and thrilled” when he received the news of winning the award.
“It felt very gratifying,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to believe. I just feel like I’m doing my job. I don’t feel like I’ve done anything special: just creating opportunities for students to have every opportunity they can, to get ahead and be more marketable once they graduate.”
Franklin will have a new position when the 2020-21 school year begins, serving as the makerspace director at the Paducah Innovation Hub, which is scheduled to open in August.
For the last two years, he has led a pilot class called “Introduction to Innovation,” a problem-based learning experience that uses science, technology and math to create and build a solution to a local need.
“With this pilot class, that’s what gave me a boost, I guess, to even be considered for this award,” he said. “It was a new class. Nothing had ever been done like it; there was no curriculum set for it.
“I just had a dream and an idea, and the leadership at Paducah (Independent School District) encouraged and helped me and were involved with the process.”
Franklin taught at Paducah Middle School for two years and has a 14-year teaching career. He was one of two middle school teachers west of Louisville to earn the state Teacher Achievement Award.
Noraa Ramsey, a teacher at North Calloway Elementary School, was the only other teacher from the Jackson Purchase to earn the award.
There were 2,800 nominations for the Teacher Achievement Award, the most ever received for this competition.
Judging was conducted in May by a panel of veteran educators, many of whom have more than 25 years of teaching experience. Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents and administrators.
