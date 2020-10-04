Local teacher, ovarian cancer survivor's nonprofit raises $20K

A doctor’s appointment changed Bailey Wolfe’s life.
What the 33-year-old Hendron Lone Oak Elementary School teacher thought were just signs of getting older — bloating, exhaustion, ovulation pains — turned out to be precursors of a rare form of cancer known as low-grade serous carcinoma.
After a transvaginal ultrasound and a biopsy confirmed her diagnosis in March 2019, Wolfe couldn’t help but feel scared.
“It was devastating. I felt doom and I felt for sure that this could possibly keep my sons from having a mom moving forward,” she said. “Cancer is a terrifying word to hear.”
Her chemotherapy sessions would stretch through the summer, leaving her exhausted and nauseous, until weeks after her last one on Aug. 5, 2019.
All through her treatment, Wolfe couldn’t keep herself out of the classroom for more than a week.
“I did not teach every day throughout chemo because of the risk of infection and the utter exhaustion of going through that, but I did come in every Tuesday and Thursday to read a book to my kids and just talk to them,” she said. “Those are my kids. I wanted to be there with them at the end of the school year.”
She was able to return to teaching full time in September 2019 and has been going strong ever since, establishing a new normal for herself, her husband Nathan and their two sons Brooks and Banks.
“It wasn’t a smooth transition back because I was still feeling the effects from chemo and feeling less than fresh, but being back in the classroom was like a kind of therapy. It helped keep my mind off of cancer and feeling bad. I was able to focus on kids and with that comes joy.”
With her treatment in the rearview and her cancer in remission, Wolfe started to seek out other women like her. She wanted to help raise awareness of her form of ovarian cancer — which represents less than 10% of all cases and affects women at a much younger age than those typically diagnosed.
Along with two other women — the late Alexandra Feldt of Michigan and Jessica BeCraft of Illinois — affected by ovarian cancer, Wolfe founded the STAAR Ovarian Cancer Foundation, the first nonprofit in the country to exclusively fundraise for this specific cancer-type, in early 2020. STAAR stands for “Survive. Thrive. Advocate. Advance research.”
“Of the funding that’s being raised for cancer research, that’s not very much going to ovarian cancer,” Wolfe explained. “Our specific kind of cancer is known to reoccur so our best chance of life is research and science.
“That’s what’s going to keep us living the longest.”
To this point, STAAR has raised over $20,000. More information about STAAR can be found at www.staaroc.org or on the nonprofit’s Facebook page, both of which have donation portals.
One of Wolfe’s doctors, Jason Barnett of Nashville’s Ascension St. Thomas Hospital, expressed his pride in her recovery and ongoing endeavors.
“Her story demonstrates the importance of awareness, self-advocacy, and access to care,” Barnett said. “She is an inspiration to her friends, family, and to us all.”
Efforts like hers are important because ovarian cancer is “the cancer that whispers,” Wolfe explained, due to “the symptoms (being) the same ones that women experience all the time going through their menstrual cycle.”
September marked Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Wolfe is hoping that, in the future, she will see it be more widely recognized.
“We see pink everywhere all over October. Everyone in the world knows about breast cancer awareness, but we need that same awareness for this type of cancer as well,” she said. “This is something that you are going to have to recognize in yourself and discuss with your doctor.
“We need teal to be everywhere, too.”
It’s not just the little things that are different for Wolfe. Aside from running a small foundation, her sons growing a little older and having a new crop of kids at school, going through her diagnosis and treatment has changed her outlook on life.
“When you go through something like cancer or any kind of life-altering event, it changes you. The things that were important two years ago … that’s not important to me anymore,” she said. “I’m chasing sunsets. I just have a different appreciation of life. Every day is a gift.
“It teaches you to find joy in the yuckiest of situations.”
