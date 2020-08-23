A lot of teachers retire after 20 years of service, but the hundreds of second-grade students who passed through Cecelia Farrell’s classroom will tell you she is not like other teachers.
Farrell begins her 40th year of teaching — all in the second grade, all in the St. Mary School System — on Monday when St. Mary Elementary School opens its 2020-21 school year.
“I started at St. Thomas More when it was on Buckner Lane my first year out of college,” she said. “I was terrible my first year. I took over for a sister (nun) who everyone loved at the school, but I was ready to go to Walmart and get a job there at the end of that year.
“But she encouraged me to come back, and I was really good the second year and had a lot of confidence, and I just learned to love it. Now, I wouldn’t do anything else.”
Through 39 years, Farrell said she has taught children of some of the students she had earlier in her career.
“Every year, it’s like a new face comes in or someone comes down the hall,” she said. “Someone came in the other day, and I didn’t recognize the name, but I said, ‘Bridget! I taught you in second grade!’ She’s got a child in here. So, it’s really fun.”
While it’s unusual for a teacher to teach for more than 25 years, it is even more rare for an elementary school teacher to stay in the same grade throughout her career, let alone a career that has spanned as many years as Farrell has put in.
“Parents kind of get to know you for that grade, and they don’t want you to move,” she said. “One thing about our school is our parents are partners with us, so they get to give their opinions, and it is pondered by the higher-ups.
“So, luckily, nobody has ever tried to kick me out of second grade because I love it. The age is just right. They’re adorable, they’re kind, they’re sweet, they’re big enough to learn and excited to still want to learn new things.”
Farrell said that when she was a student, she did not like school and wanted to be a teacher only because her oldest sister was a teacher when Farrell was in second grade and would bring classwork home all the time.
“From that moment on, I said, ‘I’m going to be a teacher,’ ” she said. “I never changed my mind.”
Now that she’s had 39 years of experience in the classroom, Farrell said she enjoys the variety that her job brings.
“Every single day — and I won’t say ‘year’ — every day is different,” she said. “I love coming here every day. I’m the first one here. I get up at 5, and I’m here by 6:30. I’m the last one out. Some days, daycare closes at 5:30, and I’m still here because something’s caught my attention that I might want to try to do. I try not to do the same things over and over every year.
“At first, it took me a couple years to get good at it, but after a while, I got little gimmicks, and kids love that. They don’t even know you. They don’t recognize you, but they want the teacher who can do cartwheels when they follow directions. They want the teacher that has the guinea pigs. They want the teacher that has the gerbils. They want the teacher who likes the Dallas Cowboys.”
This year’s gimmick is her purple wall in the classroom — just something different that lets her class stand out.
Farrell said she gets frustrated when people criticize teachers for getting paid for not doing anything over the summer.
“We get paid a certain amount of money, and it can be split up in 10 months or 12 months,” she said. “So, when people say ‘They get paid all summer, we are not getting paid in the summer; our salary is split up in 12 months. I think a lot of people don’t know that.”
Farrell’s classroom has also been a place where she herself has learned something over the years.
“The most important thing that I’ve learned was patience, because that was something I was lacking for a lot of my career,” she said. “Margaret Hammett and Nancy Couch were two long-term partners, and they were both the most patient people, so I just watched and learned. After they were gone, I kind of took that on.
“I just love my job, and I think the parents and kids know it, so they like to come here. My philosophy is I want them, first of all, to know that I am here and we’re going to have a good time — and we’re going to learn.”
