Local students at McCracken County High School and Heath Middle School took on the world a few weeks ago, competing in an online virtual Future Problem Solving competition with teams from around the globe.
The Future Problem Solving International Finals launched June 5 with the teams all working to complete their booklets virtually. The teams were given the task of solving issues with the International Finals topic of Terraforming — the process of altering the ecosystems of the Earth, Moon or other planets to make it habitable.
During the competition, the teams analyzed how specific issues could affect society's future in a variety of aspects such as government, education, health, technology and economics using their knowledge from research and their skills in writing, communication and creativity to write their booklet.
The awards were announced June 9.
Noah Ellis, a 2020 graduate of McCracken County High School, led the team — comprised of Bailey Bowland, Olivia Dodge and Hannah Hatton, all of which will be seniors at MCHS this fall — to an eighth-place finish in the 64-team field.
The HMS team — which included Lily Grimes, Haydyn Pope, Jillian Roach and Ivy Wenzel — placed ninth among the 70 teams in the middle grades division from around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.