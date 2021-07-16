Purchase region students Gage Houser, Alec Jones, Gabbi Smith and Luke Wyatt recently completed summer internships in U.S. Rep. James Comer’s Washington, D.C., office.
They spent time answering constituent inquiries, researching legislative issues, and providing general office assistance, according the Comer’s office.
“Gage, Alec, Gabbi and Luke did a fantastic job working in my Washington office this summer, and I want to thank them for their dedicated service to Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. Their work was crucial to helping me and my staff, as well as assisting so many Kentuckians who call our office seeking help from the federal government. This talented group has a bright future ahead of them, and I look forward to seeing each of their endeavors and achievements,” Comer, a Republican, said.
Smith, of Paducah, attends the University of Alabama, where she is pursuing a degree in biology. She is a member of the Phi Mu Alpha Zeta sorority and other campus organizations.
“I had a terrific experience interning for Congressman Comer in Washington and enjoyed taking a deep dive into many of the issues relevant to my career interests,” Smith said. “I enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life and learning more about how our government functions, and am grateful for just how helpful this internship was to furthering my career goals.”
Houser is pursuing degrees in political science and sports administration from the University of Louisville, where he is also active in the Student Government Association and competes on the University of Louisville ice hockey team.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to work in Congressman Comer’s office and enjoyed learning the behind-the-scenes work of a congressional office,” House said. “My experience on Capitol Hill was unforgettable, and I am excited to apply the experiences and learning opportunities from my internship to achieving my future goals.”
Jones is pursuing a degree in political science from the University of Alabama, where she is a member of the Phi Mu Sorority and active in the Sexual Assault Prevention Club as well as numerous other campus leadership organizations.
“I’m very thankful to Congressman Comer for providing me with this incredible opportunity to spend the summer working on Capitol Hill,” Jones said. “This internship provided me with valuable opportunities to learn and grow as I move forward in my career, and I’m very grateful to Congressman Comer and his staff for all the help they provided along the way.”
Wyatt attends Murray State University, where he is pursuing a degree in political science with legal issues while minoring in business administration. He is active on campus in the Student Government Association and is also involved with MSU’s mock trial program, along with other campus activities.
“I had an excellent experience working in Congressman Comer’s office and enjoyed learning about federal issues from Congressman Comer and his staff,” Wyatt said.
Houser, Wyatt and Jones are all from Benton.
