The 35th Anniversary class of The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts concluded its historic second session on July 30. The program doubled in class size from previous years thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions (Session 1: June 12 — July 2; Session 2: July 10 — July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions were hosted at the University of Kentucky.
During the three-week program, student-artists from 71 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: architecture+design, creative writing, dance, drama, film+photography, instrumental music, musical theatre, visual art and vocal music.
Graduates from McCracken County include:
Amarie Smith, Paducah Tilghman High School, musical theatre; Avery Boulton, McCracken County High School, vocal music; Charlotte Polete, McCracken County High School, visual art; Emily West, McCracken County High School, creative writing; Hannah Bryan, McCracken County High School, visual art; Jane Walsh, McCracken County High School, visual art; Kailen McGregor, McCracken County High School, drama; Kaitlyn Hall, McCracken County High School, vocal music; Kimberly Townsend, McCracken County High School, drama; Olivia Watson, McCracken County High School, vocal music; Rachel Hobbs, McCracken County High School, creative writing; Stewart Tolar, McCracken County High School, instrumental music.
Special activities and performances for GSA 2022 included a visit from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a trip to Louisville for a free showing of the touring Broadway musical Hamilton, Harlan County native and roots musician Martha Redbone, former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker, pianist and author Harry Pickens, and a variety of Kentucky-based arts and culture organizations, including the Muhammad Ali Center, Pones Dance Company, Flamenco Louisville, and Clear Creek Collective.
Since 1987, more than 7,000 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
GSA was approved for $2,850,000 from the American Recovery Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Summer Enrichment funds (Office of Teaching and Learning) to be awarded over a three-year period. Federal ESSER funding was provided to state education agencies as part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act).
GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center (now Kentucky Performing Arts), the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters.
The University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts offers Kentucky’s broadest collection of visual and performing arts academic programs with four academic units. The college also is home to the Singletary Center for the Arts and the UK Art Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.