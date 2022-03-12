The effect of COVID-19 on local public schools has abated to almost zero, according to the districts’ COVID information websites.
The McCracken County and Paducah Independent school districts reached a high point for COVID-19 around the second week of January, when McCracken County reported 175 students testing positive and 85 students being quarantined and Paducah reported 105 students testing positive and 270 students being quarantined.
This week, McCracken County reported only one student testing positive with no students being quarantined, while Paducah reported no students testing positive and one student being quarantined.
Both school districts reported no staff members testing positive or being quarantined this week.
“We will optimistically continue forward,” said McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter. “We hope we see this trend continue, but we want to continue to promote good hygiene and still be cognizant of surroundings and what’s going on.
“What we don’t want to have recur is what happened last summer. We saw a drastic decline and then we saw resurgence. We’re excited that our numbers are in such a good spot right now, and we just really hope it continues so we can continue to get back to what we traditionally used to do with our spring activities: graduations and different events.”
Beth Swadley, the Healthy at School officer for the Paducah school district, said this is the first time in the 2021-22 school year that the COVID-19 numbers have been this low.
“We have things in place at the schools themselves with the extra cleaning measures and all of that,” she said. “Because the numbers are so low, the masks were just recently made optional. Of course, we had very high numbers in January and most of February as well.
“It could be that a lot of our staff have been vaccinated, and some of our students are vaccinated as well. Also, in January and February, we had so many who had it that they built an immunity to it — at least temporarily, and they say it could last up to 90 days.”
Both school districts have information pages relating to the number of students and staff who test positive and who are under quarantine.
The McCracken County schools COVID-19 website can be found by going to mccracken.kyschools.us, moving the cursor over “Parents” and clicking on Healthy@School.
The Paducah schools COVID-19 website can be found by going to paducah.kyschools.us, moving the cursor over the “Our District” tab and clicking on “Paducah Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard.”
Information about COVID-19 testing and vaccines and other health issues for the county can be found at the Purchase District Health Department website at purchasehealth.org.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.