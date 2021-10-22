Local student COVID numbers at lowest since early July

The number of new cases of COVID-19 among school-age children in McCracken County is at its lowest since early July.
According to information released by the Purchase District Health Department, there were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported by those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County from Oct. 15 through Thursday.
There were nine cases reported for the week of July 1-8 and 12 cases each for the weeks of July 9-15 and July 16-22.
Since that time, there has not been a week with fewer than 29 new cases before this week.
Nine of the 11 cases this week are of those age 11 to 18. There were two cases of those in kindergarten or early elementary school (age 4 to 8) and no cases among those of late elementary age (9 or 10).
The daily reports from this week show six cases among school-age McCracken Countians for the weekend of Oct. 15-17, one case for Monday and two cases each for Wednesday and Thursday.
Since Oct. 4, there have not been more than 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a single report. There were 21 cases reported for the weekend of Oct. 1-3, but since then no single reports of more than 10 cases were reported.
There have been 89 new cases reported in the month of October thus far, an average of 4.2 cases per day.
The McCracken County School District website indicated four new cases reported thus far this week through Thursday among its students and one reported this week by staff members.
It adds that there are five new quarantines in its district this week among students and none related to staff.
The Paducah Independent School District website reported 29 new cases among its students for the week of Oct. 11-15 and 19 student quarantines. The updated numbers for the week were not immediately available. The site is updated at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.