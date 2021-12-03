Local student-age COVID cases increase in Nov.

Like the McCracken County general population, the number of new COVID-19 cases among its school-age children — those age 4 to 18 — took an upturn over the two days after the Thanksgiving holiday, but the Thursday report shows a return to more typical numbers seen earlier in November.
Those numbers are based on reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department.
The report issued on the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday showed only eight new cases among school-age children in the county, but the Tuesday data showed 16 new cases reported for Monday, and the Wednesday report showed 12 new cases reported for Tuesday.
The report issued Thursday showed only seven new cases for Wednesday, showing a return to previously reported numbers.
The PDHD reports are issued on weekday mornings, indicating the cases that are reported for the previous day or days.
From Oct. 4 through Nov. 11, there were 10 or fewer new cases each day among McCracken County’s school-age children. A total of 128 new cases was reported, averaging 3.4 cases per day.
From Nov. 12 through Nov. 21, there were 76 new cases, or an average of 7.6 cases per day.
From Nov. 22 through Wednesday, there were a total of 58 cases reported among the county’s school-age children, averaging 5.3 cases per day. Of those, 28 total cases were reported for Monday and Tuesday.
For the month of November, there were 167 total COVID-19 cases in McCracken County among those age 4 to 18: 5.6 cases per day or 11.1 cases per age.
By age, 9-year-olds had the most cases in November, with 19 cases (eight boys and 11 girls), with 17-year-olds reporting 17 cases (10 boys and seven girls).
Fourteen cases were reported by 11-year-olds and 16-year-olds, while 13 cases were reported by 10-year-olds, 12-year-olds and 15-year-olds.
High-schoolers had the most cases when sorted by school level, with 59 cases, or 11.8 cases per age (14-18). Middle-schoolers (11-13) were next with 38 cases or 12.7 cases per age, while late elementary students (9-10) had 32 cases or 16 cases per age, early elementary students (6-8) had 27 cases or 9 cases per age and kindergartners (4-5) had 11 cases or 5.5 cases per age.
Both public school districts provide weekly information at their websites about their students and staff who have tested positive or been quarantined. Both districts release their information for the completed week on Thursday afternoon. McCracken County provides daily information and week-to-date information as well as the previous week’s information.
McCracken County school information can be found by clicking the “Healthy@School” link under “Parents” at the district website at mccracken.kyschools.com.
Paducah school information can be found by clicking the “#BLUESBEST School Reopening Central” link under “Our District” at the district website at paducah.kyschools.us.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.