Local shops hosting Free Comic Book Day this weekend

Free Comic Book Day — one of the comics industry’s most super traditions —returns this Saturday and local stores are hoping the promotion will be their customers’ kryptonite.
Paducah’s Crash Comics and Infinite Collectibles employees will be donning their capes this weekend to deliver a fun time for area comic book and graphic novel fans. The yearly happening is marked with the release of a number of free books by different comic publishers that stores get to give out to fans and attendees who often come to these events dressed up like their favorite character and showing off their fandom.
Alex Martin, who owns Infinite Collectibles with his brother Adam, cherishes the tradition for what it can bring to its attendees, whether they be veterans or first time visitors to the shop.
“We love comic books. My brother and I have been doing comic book stuff since we were kids. Just being around comics — the energy, the colors — is so much fun,” Martin told The Sun. “Free Comic Book Day is a way to celebrate my love for comics but also to give new people a way to feel that.”
While Free Comic Book Day releases still happened in 2020, there was not a one-day celebration like in years past. Crash Comics manager Brent Thurston is hoping this year’s event being somewhat back to normal will draw a decent crowd and hopefully do some good for the community.
Thurston has been using the annual promotion as a way to help the community by holding a food drive for Paducah Cooperative Ministry — a local nonprofit that aids people in need of food, shelter and other services.
“Any time somebody comes in and they have a bag of food or a single can, it means a lot to me,” Thurston said earlier this week. “I’m grateful for people coming down and getting free stuff but … they’re really going out of their way to help someone out.”
For each canned good brought into the shop Saturday, an attendee will get an entry in any of the various door prize drawings to win certificates, gift cards and other things from local businesses and creators.
Each store is having its own blowout sale in their yearly tradition.
Infinite Collectibles will have filed back issues 25% off, $1 comics will be discounted to 20 cents apiece, trade paperbacks and collected editions will be buy two get one free, video games and used accessories are also buy two get one free, shirts will be $10 and buy one get one free, statues/figures/toys will be 15% off and key display comics/gaming consoles will be 15% off. This is in addition to free posters and two Free Comic Book Day releases per customer.
Crash Comics will have 25% off back issues, trade paperbacks, graphic novels and games, and 10% off toys and statues. More than 500 trade paperbacks will be on hand and priced a $5 each and close to $10,000 comics will be priced at $1. WZZL will do a live broadcast from the store. The first 50 that show up in full costumes get a free shirt featuring an exclusive 2021 logo.
Crash Comics’ event will be running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Infinite Collectibles’ will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are strongly encouraged at Crash’s event, the merchant said, and they will be required to attend the goings on Infinite Collectibles.
For more information, visit either of the stores’ Facebook pages.
