Local share of terminal project coming into view

The local share of the overall cost of the planned new passenger terminal at Barkley Regional Airport could be just under $6 million, members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court were told Monday.
George Bray, chairman of the airport authority board, and Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director, addressed the fiscal court via Zoom.
“We have a groundbreaking scheduled for Nov. 6 where the governor and a lot of distinguished guests will be there,” said Bray. “So, it’s time to provide an update to you and the community on how the project is going.
“The anticipated maximum local share at his point of the project, we believe, is $5.8 million, which would be around $2.9 million each (for the city and county),” he said.
The earliest a portion of that local share would be needed is March 2021, when the two local government entities would need to contribute around $1.64 million (split evenly). Then, it is estimated in January 2022 a final combined amount of $4.16 million would be necessary.
“It’s a very complicated, complex project,” said Bray. “We’ve got a civil engineering firm and an architectural firm both working on it. The numbers kind of fluctuate almost on a weekly basis as we get updates on potential costs. This is our view of the world today and we wanted to, in the interest of transparency, get this in front of the fiscal court so you could see it and ask questions.”
According to Bray, it has been difficult to determine the exact cost of the project.
“A lot of people have been frustrated by the fact that we really couldn’t put our finger on what an exact number was, but I think it
is impossible to do that until we actually bid the construction out.”
Bray also said the airport authority “is working hard to find a firm that would help us with fundraising within the community. Fundraising for corporations, individuals and others who would by into the terminal project and would be interested is some sort of naming rights or recognition in terms of being a part of this exciting project for our community.”
In response to questions from the fiscal court, any fundraising to go toward the local share would reduce the costs to the city and county.
“We continue to explore grants and we’re going to do whatever is in our power to look for grant funding anywhere, from $50,000 and more,” Bray said. “Any grant that we get reduces that $5.8 million number.”
According to Rouleau, so far the airport has raised $24,860,996 from different sources, primarily the Federal Aviation Administration and the commonwealth of Kentucky.
The new terminal is a multi-phase project that is expected to take several years to complete. The first phase involves site preparation and work on the entrance road and “apron” — the area that accommodates aircraft as well as the loading and unloading of passengers or cargo.
In sharing site plans, Rouleau noted there will be ample room for future economic development with room for a hotel, an in-terminal or standalone restaurant or another aeronautical use.
“It’s a brand new front door for the community when people come to visit and will certainly be a facility that you can be proud of.”
