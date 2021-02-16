With more snow on the way, the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center is working to get meals to the people they help.
Executive Director Christine Thompson on Monday said they’re making calls every day to check in on people, and find out what they need assistance with. The pandemic has shut down the senior center’s in-person services and the snow is having an effect on how they can give out hot meals.
Thompson said they delivered frozen meals last week to get ahead of the snowfall.
“We deliver shelf stable meals to our homebound seniors a few days in advance of that time that we anticipate we’re going to be closed,” Thompson said. “So that way our seniors have backup meals in case we’re not able to get with them for the hot meals.”
Because of the snow and treacherous road conditions, their seniors were not able to get a hot meal Monday. She’s hoping road conditions can improve so their delivery drivers can make their rounds.
Thompson plans to speak with McCracken County Emergency management and other agencies about helping them give out meals to seniors.
