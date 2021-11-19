The Paducah McCracken County Senior Center recently received a $9,400 grant from Meals on Wheels America’s Make Good Go Further Fund.
In February of 2021, Meals on Wheels America launched its Make Good Go Further campaign to showcase the work of the network and its efforts to serve vulnerable seniors through the pandemic and in the years to come, according to a news release from the senior center.
As part of the campaign, Meals on Wheels America also introduced the Go Further Fund, which will directly help scale the safety net for seniors by specifically supporting communities in crisis, building capacity, and driving innovation in how the nation will tackle these issues head-on.
The senior center will use the funds to buy technology to streamline and expand their Meals on Wheels Services, according to the news release. The technology includes six GPS equipped tablets, all-in-one touch screen computer for onsite meals and activities, swipe cards, and software license for the touchscreen and tablets.
Officials said the real-time technology will provide an opportunity to enhance services and remove inefficiencies in their Meals on Wheels program, which will allow their employees to focus more on the provision of services and benefits to seniors. More importantly, it will give the organization the tools to be more proactive in our delivery system, provide a more holistic view of the client, and evaluate program performance.
Even before COVID-19 emerged as a worldwide threat, nearly 10 million seniors in America struggled with hunger, 8 million seniors lived in isolation and more than 7 million seniors had incomes below the poverty line, according to the news release.
Research conducted by Meals on Wheels America in April 2020 illuminated the harsh reality of America’s food security emergency in the face of the pandemic: 79% of Meals on Wheels programs reported that the demand for services had at least doubled, and some saw increases of more than 900%.
At the local senior center, the demand for Meals on Wheels services has increased by 115% since March of 2020.
