The Paducah McCracken County Senior Center was awarded an additional $34,705 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Transportation Delivery.
Funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, according to a news release. Assistance funding was awarded to transit systems demonstrating an additional assistance needed to cover operating expenses related to maintaining day-to-day operations, cleaning and sanitization, and maintaining critical staffing levels.
The additional funding will support operational expenses related to transportation that cover various programs from senior home repair assistance to senior meal delivery for PMCSC.
“This additional funding will help us absorb the increased expenses from the pandemic so that we can continue to serve our seniors by providing meals and home repair assistance,” said Christine Thompson, executive director of PMCSC.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) includes $30.5 billion in federal funding to support the nation’s public transportation systems as they continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and support the President’s call to vaccinate the U.S. population — $2.2 billion of relief funds was distributed to FTA grant recipients at 100% federal share.
