Local scout restores historical markers

One young Paducahan re-made history recently with the completion of his Eagle Scout project, completely refurbishing a pair of McCracken County historical markers and leading the charge to clean and repair others around the area.
Deacon Jones wanted to make sure he did something a little off the beaten path to close out his decade-long Boy Scout career.
“I wanted to do a project that no one else has done before. I see time and time again Eagle Scouts doing the same project over and over,” the McCracken County High School student said. “I wanted to do something different and saw that the historical markers weren’t in the best of shape.
“Also, the history is a big plus, I learned so much about Paducah that I never knew before, so that was really cool. This is my hometown and I wanted to inspire others to learn more about our history and make our community an even better place to live. We all need to be involved.”
Jones worked on the Chief Paduke and Paducah Pictorial markers — two of the county’s over 80 markers — starting in summer 2019 and capped off his 150-hour project just last Wednesday.
Since then Jones has organized the cleaning of a dozen other markers — painting poles, updating an inventory of those most in need of repair and on Wednesday he mailed letters to local churches and temples who have markers on their properties. His letters shared information, guidelines and contacts regarding markers in need of repair.
Ro Morse, McCracken County’s historical marker chairman, was overjoyed with Jones’ efforts.
“He’s done such a tremendous job,” she said. “I’ve been really impressed with him.”
This has all been part of a lifelong path for Jones, who has Eagle Scout honors in his blood.
“Obtaining the Rank of Eagle is something I had dreamed of since I was a Cub Scout in first grade,” the Troop 2200 member said. “My dad is an Eagle Scout, so it would also mean a lot to him if I earned it.”
Now all that’s left for him to do is a little paperwork and his Board of Review, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be calling it quits in the Scouting world.
“I do intend to continue with Scouting through the different programs they offer,” Jones said, mentioning the Summit for Venturing and Quartermaster for Sea Scouts programs.
The ambitious high school junior has goals of going into a career in the legal field and of one day earning the Hornaday Award — one of the most prestigious awards in the U.S. Scouting Service. Earning the conservation-based badge would put Jones in a much smaller club of elite environmentally minded Scouts.
In the end, Jones just hopes to make good on what the Boy Scouts have given him in his life — skills, life-changing experiences, friends and the opportunity to make a difference.
“I think the most amazing thing is that I get to impact so many other people’s lives for the better, whether it’s with a younger Scout — teaching them how to tie a knot or even swim — to being a goofy friend to the older Scouts, or even the service projects that benefit everyone,” he said. “I can proudly say that it has changed me, and so many others for the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.