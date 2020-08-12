Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday that Kentucky schools delay having in-school instruction until Sept. 28, and area school districts are responding to that advice.
McCracken County School District Superintendent Steve Carter almost immediately announced that McCracken County schools would follow that advice and open schools virtually Aug. 24.
“We’re disappointed we won’t be able to see our kids in school, but we’ve planned for this,” he said. “We’re ready for Aug. 24.”
Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald Shively is still weighing options, issuing a statement that a decision will be made before the PISD Board meeting Monday.
“I have been in constant conversation with local health officials, district leadership and our board of education about the best path forward,” Shively said in the statement. “We have requested and received local and regional data to analyze the local impact as opposed to the state-wide impact of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are exploring every option at this point regarding how and when to start school. While we may be able to make an announcement sooner, we will announce the specifics of our plan no later than the next meeting of the Paducah Board of Education.”
McCracken County district director of public relations Jayme Jones indicated that guidelines to school districts for opening virtually would be provided from the Kentucky Department of Education at a later date.
