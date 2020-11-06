Paducah schools and McCracken County High School will return to all-virtual learning today.
Paducah Public Schools will go all-virtual today through Nov. 13 due to an increase in COVID-19 infections in the community, the district announced Thursday.
The move was recommended by the Purchase Area Health Department, according to a news release. A decision on postseason extra-curricular activities is expected to be announced today.
“The decision to stay all-virtual or return to in-person learning is a week-to-week decision,” the district said.
After further consultation with the health department, a decision on instruction for the week of Nov. 16-20 will be announced Nov. 13.
Parents and guardians can watch for additional information that will come from KINVO and Microsoft Teams.
As a reminder, Tornado Takeout will continue delivering meals once a week on Thursdays. Six days of meals are provided for children up to age 18. Information on delivery times and locations is available on the district website.
McCracken County Schools superintendent Steven T. Carter informed students, faculty and staff Thursday: “Due to an exponential increase in staff quarantines, McCracken County High School will begin all-virtual instruction starting Friday, Nov. 6. All other schools will begin all-virtual instruction starting Monday, Nov. 9.”
“We will continue working with the Purchase District Health Department to monitor COVID-19 locally, and decide week by week to what extent we will offer in-person instruction.”
He added that meals will be delivered via bus routes every day next week.
