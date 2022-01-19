Local schools quickly take advantage of more remote learning days

Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in late. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.