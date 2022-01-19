Local schools quickly take advantage of more remote learning days

State Senate Bill 25 was signed into law last Thursday, allowing Kentucky schools to have 10 days of remote learning for individual schools to be used at the school, classroom, grade or group level on top of the 10 days of nontraditional instruction (NTI) days to be used for entire school districts.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter and Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively were appreciative of the extra days, finding themselves in the midst of a huge surge of local COVID-19 cases, but both hope there is more relief coming.
“It does provide some relief,” Carter told The Sun on Tuesday. “Hopefully, it’s enough, but as we’re experiencing right now, we’re still dealing with the pandemic.”
McCracken County High School students had at-home learning on Friday because of low staff numbers, and continued that form of instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday (today).
Carter said staffing is becoming more and more difficult, noting the high school used a remote learning day through SB 25 on Tuesday and will use one on Wednesday.
“We’re actually going to be transitioning middle schools to NTI (on Wednesday),” he said, indicating one of the days allowed through SB 25. “Then, the entire district on Thursday and Friday.
“We have such a number of staff that are out, and that number continues to grow.”
According to the McCracken County school district Healthy@School website, from Jan. 10 through 13, there were 216 students and 29 staff members with positive COVID tests, while there were 143 students and no staff members under quarantine.
According to the Paducah school district website, there were 105 students who tested positive from Jan. 10 through 13, with 270 students quarantined. There were 19 staff members with positive tests in that time period and no staff quarantines.
“Being able to supervise and provide services safely is what it really comes down to,” Carter said. “We’ve done everything that we can to stay open, and we’re getting to the point that the high school reached last week.
“We had 26% of our staff that was out, which — when you take that ratio — it makes it difficult to cover classes accordingly. We wanted to avoid remote instruction; that’s why we’ve been very limited on that and targeted on when we used those days.”
While other schools in the district have been having in-school instruction, that will change this week.
“We found out when we came back (Tuesday) that we had an influx of staff missing at our three middle schools,” Carter said. “So, they will transition (Wednesday). Then, our elementary schools will transition to remote learning for Thursday and Friday for this week.”
With all schools having at-home instruction Thursday and Friday, the district will use NTI days.
After Wednesday (today), McCracken County High School will have used three of the 10 remote learning days available through Senate Bill 25, and Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland middle schools will have used one remote learning day. The district will then use two of its 10 NTI days on Thursday and Friday.
Carter said the school district is using other COVID-19 precautions to try to stem the spread.
“We’re trying to maintain social distancing as much as we can,” he said. “We implemented all of the air purifications and hand sanitizers are in every classroom.
“We’re really trying to promote good hand hygiene and encouraging everyone to wear a mask when they’re going to be in close proximity or when social distancing cannot be maintained.”
The McCracken County school board voted Dec. 8 to make masking optional after it joined with the Paducah school district to follow universal masking — masks in place on everyone in a school facility — beginning Dec. 6.
The universal masking recommendation came from a health committee consisting of Carter, Shively and health department director Kent Koster along with several local physicians, who meet each Friday to discuss the latest COVID numbers.
Despite his board deciding not to follow that recommendation, Carter is still taking part in those health committee meetings each week.
Carter said the McCracken County board could call a special meeting if it needed to change its COVID plan.
“We are monitoring our staffing situation very closely,” he said. “We just reached a point where we could not adequately cover all of our classrooms. We’ve been doubling many bus routes for a while. We surpassed that threshold of being able to safely staff all of our buildings.”
Shively said while he appreciates the extra remote learning days giving school districts more flexibility in handling COVID problems, he would like for the Kentucky legislature to consider giving districts unlimited NTI days like they had in the 2020-21 school year.
“Last year, we had more flexibility on how to navigate the impact of COVID on our district because we had an unlimited number of nontraditional instruction days,” he said. “This year, we are limited to 10 district-wide nontraditional instruction days for COVID and inclement weather issues.”
Shively said Paducah Tilghman High School used two of the remote learning days at the end of last week and the district has used one NTI day thus far this school year.
PTHS students returned to the school on Tuesday.
“The challenge is how you navigate learning and learning acceleration during a pandemic while also ensuring the health and safety of your students, faculty and staff and their families,” Shively said.
“You look at what we’ve got going on community-wide if you look at our (COVID incidence rate map) and know it’s very widespread throughout our community. It’s impacting every school.”
