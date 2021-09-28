Local schools earn high marks in Niche rankings

Niche, a marketing organization that researches schools and universities, recently released its 2022 ranking of elementary, middle and high schools nationwide, and several schools in the Jackson Purchase region fared well among Kentucky schools.
Murray Elementary School topped the list of Kentucky public elementary schools, while Murray Middle School ranked second statewide and second in the best middle school teachers category.
Murray High School ranked fourth in best high school teachers, while Murray Elementary was sixth in its teachers category. Murray High was ninth overall among high schools. The district ranked third statewide.
The McCracken County School District had five of the top 10 public elementary schools in the state, as Concord ranked sixth, Heath was seventh, Reidland Elementary came in eighth, Hendron-Lone Oak was ninth and Lone Oak Elementary was 10th.
Lone Oak Intermediate ranked 22nd among public elementary schools, and Central Elementary in Graves County was 49th statewide.
Heath Middle School ranked 14th in the state, while Reidland Middle was 19th and Lone Oak Middle was 50th.
McCracken County High School ranked 21st statewide, while Paducah Tilghman ranked 35th and Hickman County was 43rd.
In ranking the schools’ teachers, in the elementary school category, Reidland Elementary was eighth in the state, Hendron-Lone Oak was ninth and Heath was 10th.
Concord was 14th in that category, Lone Oak Intermediate was 17th, Lone Oak Elementary was 26th, Farmington Elementary was 29th and Central of Graves County was 41st.
Ranking middle school teachers, Reidland was 11th, Heath was 17th, Lone Oak was 22nd and Calloway County was 42nd.
For high school teachers, McCracken County was 11th, Calloway County was 34th and Carlisle County was 43rd.
Ranking college preparedness, Murray was 20th in the state, Mayfield was 23rd, Paducah Tilghman was 25th and McCracken County was 32nd.
In ranking public school districts statewide, McCracken County was fifth, Hickman County was 31st, Paducah Independent was 46th, Mayfield was 47th and Graves County was 49th.
“We’re excited and pleased by our rankings,” said McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter. “It’s a reflection of the work that our entire school community does: our teachers, our students, our parents and the support that we have around us.”
Among the factors that Niche uses to rank schools and districts are academics grade, culture and diversity, a teachers grade, extracurricular activities and resources and facilities.
In ranking teachers, it takes into account several of those categories as well as teacher absenteeism, teacher salary index, teachers in their first or second year and student-to-teacher ratio.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.