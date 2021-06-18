Local SAR chapter to host reading of the Declaration

The Capt. Virgil McCracken Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will have its traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July.
The chapter was formed in 2018, and its first function was the 2019 reading of the address that declared the British colonies in America were free and independent states, “absolved of all allegiance to the British crown.”
The 2020 reading was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year’s reading will be at 3 p.m. on July 4 at the Independence Bank location at 3143 Broadway St. near the Coke plant. There will be a special tribute to Gilmer Thomas of Henderson, a 96-year-old Navy veteran of World War II.
The program is open to the public, and service members and veterans are encouraged to attend.
Dr. Bradley Rankin, the president and color guard commander for the local SAR chapter, said the Fourth of July program will be simple and educational.
“The color guard will dress in our uniforms and will post the flags,” he said. “(In the 18th century,) they used to have runners who would run on horseback and go to the different areas and read the Declaration, so (the program) is mimicking that.
“I introduce the reader, and (in 2019) David Sayre did the actual reading. After that, we ring the bell after naming each of the original 13 colonies. This year, we’re also inducting a new member.”
Rankin said children will have the opportunity to put their own name on the Declaration of Independence.
“We have a model of the Declaration of Independence with a quill pen,” he said. “The kids can come up and sign the Declaration at any point during the program.”
Those interested in joining the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution may speak to a member at the Fourth of July program or visit the chapter’s website at captvirgilmccracken.com and click on the “Contact Us” link.
The SAR chapter was named for the county’s namesake who fought and died during the War of 1812, injured in the First Battle of River Raisin in Michigan and killed in the Second Battle of River Raisin, a series of battles in which the namesakes of Ballard, Graves and Hickman counties also fought. McCracken’s father and uncle fought in the American Revolution.
