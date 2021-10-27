Six local restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales on Thursday to support LivWell Community Health Services, a Paducah-based nonprofit that provides support, education and advocacy services related to HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and viral hepatitis.
Dining Out for Life will be on Thursday at these restaurants: Artisan Kitchen, Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine, Café De Fae, Dry Ground Brewing, Lone Oak Little Castle and Strickland’s Seafood. Those six establishments will donate 15% or more, depending on the restaurant, from sales on Thursday to benefit LivWell, formerly known as Heartland CARES Inc.
Funds raised through this event will be used to buy new undergarments for LivWell’s winter clothes closet and re-stock the agency’s emergency food pantry for clients, marketing and communications manager Ashley Starks said.
“Our goal is for this to be a mutually beneficial event where our community shows up to support both our area restaurants and a local nonprofit. We are so thankful for these participating restaurants and their unwavering support of the community,” Donna Reeder, executive director of LivWell Community Health Services, said in a news release.
LivWell serves more than 425 clients in the area who have HIV or AIDS.
Dining Out for Life event is sponsored by Gilead Sciences, NPS Pharmacy and Paducah Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.