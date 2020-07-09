The Paducah restaurant owner accused of attempting to entice a child pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday.
Kenneth White, 41, appeared in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, in Benton, where a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
White, who owns Gold Rush Cafe downtown and Ken’s Place on the Southside, faces one count of attempted enticement of a child using a means of interstate commerce, which carries a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison.
He was arrested early last month after a federal official said White responded to an ad placed by the officer and attempted to meet for a sexual encounter involving a purported 10-year-old child.
Both restaurants have been closed, with no indication as to when they might resume operations, and company personnel have declined to comment on future plans.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly set a final pretrial conference for Aug. 20, with a jury trial set for Aug. 31.
Legal officials said it’s standard practice for some federal judges to set a trial date quickly to satisfy speedy trial guidelines, but said expecting White’s trial to be held so soon would be unrealistic.
White is currently free on a personal recognizance bond.
A sign at Ken’s Place notes the restaurant’s closure on June 26 and 27 — the two days that immediately followed federal officials releasing details of his arrest — but nothing after those dates.
A sign at Gold Rush indicates the restaurant’s closure over the July 4 holiday weekend, but no further information. A post on that restaurant’s Facebook page indicated White had removed himself from that establishment’s operations.
