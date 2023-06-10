EDDYVILLE — An Eddyville restaurant is offering workers an employee benefit not usually associated with the food and beverage industry.
Allison Choate, owner of The Joint BBQ, Wings & More in Eddyville, began offering her staff a 401(k) savings plan in October of last year.
“I want them to know that I care about them,” she says. “Not only while they’re working here, but I also care about their future and what they want to do with it,” Choate says.
She wants to help her employees whether this job is a stepping stone or if it becomes a full-time career.
Right now, every employee who is eligible for the benefit is utilizing it.
Connor Parshall, a 20-year-old employee of the restaurant, says he is excited about the opportunity to save for retirement.
His dad has a background in business, so he learned from a young age that investing in his future is important.
“Honestly with the economy the way it is and everything, it’s important to build your own wealth,” Parshall says. “You’re basically losing money in a bank account, so when you do that they match it. With the money they bring in, you bring in — that sets you up for a future far beyond just the job you’re currently in.”
Parshall was surprised to learn that a restaurant was offering benefits like 401(k)’s — especially one that matches employee contributions up to four%.
Parshall’s favorite part of his job, are the regulars. He knows many of their orders by heart.
Having the family atmosphere at his workplace means a lot to him, and business owner Allison Choate wants to make sure the family atmosphere also extends to her employees.
To get a 401(k) through the restaurant, employees must have worked there for 3 months and must be 21 years old.
Choate hopes offering benefits like 401(k)’s can help keep her employees feeling happy, cared for and reduce turnover.
