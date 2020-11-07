The McCracken County Clerk’s Office released vote totals for 1,088 mail-in absentee ballots on Friday, but the results didn’t change the outcome for Paducah City Commission and McCracken County School Board races.
“We have 26 ballots out there that need signature cures,” McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said, noting the deadline for that is 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“Out of those 26, 15 are ballots that could affect a city race. Five of those could affect that District 5 school board race, but neither of those are enough to change the winners of ... the school board or the city commission.”
According to updated — but still unofficial — results, Paducah Mayor-Elect George Bray received 6,507 votes, or 60.32%. Commissioner Richard Abraham had 3,942 votes, or 36.54%. Write-in candidate Dujuan Thomas received 339 votes, or 3.14%.
The top vote-getters for city commission stayed the same after the additional votes were added: Sandra Wilson (incumbent), 5,323 (16.85%); Raynarldo Henderson, 5,191 (16.43%); David Guess, 4,758 (15.06%); and Carol Gault, 4,509 (14.27%). The top four won a seat on the commission.
Candidates Melinda Winchester, Lakilia Bedeau, Mike Reed and Robert Shy received 3,994 (12.64%), 3,123 (9.89%), 2,537 (8.03%) and 2,153 (6.82%) votes, respectively.
Meanwhile, the McCracken County School Board 5th District race with incumbent Chris Taylor and Alice Shemwell stayed close, but Taylor won re-election. He received 1,804 votes (49.78%) and Shemwell had 1,790 votes (49.39%). Write-in candidate Danielle Wolfe picked up 30 votes (0.83%).
Taylor was excited on Friday night, after the results were in. He has a senior and a freshman at the high school. He called it an “awesome opportunity” to represent his community.
“It’s an honor and a privilege,” he said.
“I represent the 5th District of McCracken County Schools and it’s the same district that I grew up in and I got my education from, so it’s kind of neat. And now, my kids ... they’re getting the same education from the same school district that I got my education from.”
As for the overall election, McCracken County had a total of 33,739 voters, as of Friday afternoon. The number of registered voters is 57,912 — meaning there was a roughly 58% voter turnout. It was lower than Griggs anticipated.
“I was really thinking it would be more around 70%,” she said. “That’s pretty close to an average for a presidential election, but ... I think judging from what the state’s predictions would be — I really thought it would be a little higher than that.”
Griggs said the clerk’s office sent out 9,423 mail-in absentee ballots and 405 were not returned, as of Friday. She picked up less than 10 ballots from the post office after 1 p.m. Friday, and then one more ballot around 6 p.m., as the clerk’s office could accept them until 6 p.m., if they had a Nov. 3 postmark.
“The deadline for us to transmit final totals to State Board of Elections is 6 p.m. on November 10th, which is Tuesday, and the filing deadline for a candidate to seek a re-canvass is 4 p.m. November 10th,” she said.
In other figures, the clerk’s office rejected 68 absentee ballots, as of Friday afternoon. The lone ballot picked up around 6 p.m. Friday didn’t have a postmark, so it couldn’t be accepted.
The rejection reasons included missed deadline, no voter signature, non-matching signatures, a missing inner envelope, a missing ballot from the envelope and more. It’s a lower amount than the roughly 1,200 rejected ballots during the June primary election.
“It’s not been near as many as it was for the primary because the State Board of Elections lifted some of the restrictions on accepting ballots for this election,” Griggs explained.
“Because so many counties — all across the state — they had to throw out a lot of ballots because of the restrictions, so they lifted several of those so that we would be able to count more ballots this time.”
Griggs is proud of what the clerk’s office staff accomplished this year with the primary and general elections.
“Conducting an election in a pandemic has been quite challenging, but I’m very proud of what we’ve done,” she added.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer also weighed in on the staff’s work, following Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony for Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal.
“Julie and her folks did a lot of planning on it,” he said. “She’s got outstanding clerks and everybody pitched in.
“When you’ve got good people, it all goes well.”
