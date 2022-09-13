Judith Diane Block, from Metropolis, is a semifinalist for the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek® — Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday through Saturday, at the Iowa Events Center. She has been chosen to display the quilt, LISA, along with 227 others in this AQS contest.

First, second, and third place prizes in seven categories will be awarded, along with seven overall awards including Best of Show. Winners will be announced at the show and posted on the AQS website, Americanquilter.com. More than $50,000 will be granted, including $10,000 for the Best of Show and $3,500 each for Best Wall Quilt, Best Traditional Design, Best Original Design, Best Hand, Best Stationary, and Best Movable Workmanship. Regardless of how LISA places in the final judging, all semifinalist quilts will be displayed at the show.

