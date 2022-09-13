Judith Diane Block, from Metropolis, is a semifinalist for the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek® — Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday through Saturday, at the Iowa Events Center. She has been chosen to display the quilt, LISA, along with 227 others in this AQS contest.
First, second, and third place prizes in seven categories will be awarded, along with seven overall awards including Best of Show. Winners will be announced at the show and posted on the AQS website, Americanquilter.com. More than $50,000 will be granted, including $10,000 for the Best of Show and $3,500 each for Best Wall Quilt, Best Traditional Design, Best Original Design, Best Hand, Best Stationary, and Best Movable Workmanship. Regardless of how LISA places in the final judging, all semifinalist quilts will be displayed at the show.
“AQS has a longstanding history of having the best of the best quilts in our contests. Just when we think the quality of the quilts can’t get any better, quilters step up their creativity even more and set a new standard of quilt making. This year’s contests are no exception, and these quilts are truly exceptional, said Bill Schroeder, AQS president.”
Quilts were entered in this international contest from 40 US states and 13 countries.
A wide variety of special exhibit quilts including New Quilts from an Old Favorite: Wheel of Fortune; The Diana Cherrywood Challenge Exhibit; SAQA: Wide Horizons VII; The Ties That Bind Us curated by Wendy Brackman; along with a variety of quilts from the West Michigan Quilters Guild.
The American Quilter’s Society hosts several shows annually, each with its own quilt contest. Besides the Des Moines, Iowa show, AQS hosts other prestigious shows in Paducah, Daytona Beach, Florida; Branson, Missouri; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
