Over the years, Joel Quimby, of Reidland, has worked in several states and Saudi Arabia, but his current job as a photographer was not what he expected to do for his career. However, it has been fulfilling in many unexpected ways.
He credits his dad and brother with getting him interested in photography. His dad was a construction worker, but enjoyed taking pictures as a hobby and loved keeping up with the newest technology. Later, his dad owned Speedy Print on the beltline in Paducah. A customer came in and wanted someone to take pictures of their houseboat; Quimby was sent to take the pictures. That was his first job.
Quimby didan’t want to be a professional photographer. The only photographers he knew took wedding and graduation pictures, or were photojournalists. Instead he graduated college with a degree in Occupational Safety and Health, allowing him to do environmental and safety consulting.
“That has actually helped me in my real job now in photography because I’ve been around all kinds of manufacturing sites and that’s what I photograph. You should be passionate about what you photograph,” he said. Many industries use his photos in their promotional materials or websites.
In 2010, he was invited to Madagascar by Dr. Luke Dollar to take photographs for Earthwatch, a non-government organization. “It’s a neat country, they’re beautiful people, so nice and they need everything. They’ve had famines there and cyclones in the past. They need a lot of help getting clean water,” he said.
In 2011, he was commissioned to go back for one month. He photographed the village, the people who lived there and took photos of a rain forest. The group he was traveling with were also trapping and tagging animals to better understand their habits and number in existence in that area. He said it was easy to lose track of days and time.
During that time, Quimby also photographed a group of dental students who came to lend assistance. They were well prepared with equipment, numbing options and antibiotics. Quimby said, “They converted one of the structures (which were mud huts with thatched roofs) into a makeshift ER. The average person would have six teeth pulled. People walked up to 20 miles to get there for help. In some regions of the country they eat a lot of sugar cane, so they have a problem with their teeth rotting. They were also teaching people how to brush their teeth.”
“Luke told me, ‘The experience will get in your blood and you’re gonna want to go back.’ There was nothing truer,” he said.
In years past, he has used his gift of photography for Flashes of Hope at the Cincinnati, Ohio and Nashville, Tennessee chapters. This organization not only raises funds to find a cure for childhood cancers, but also presents photographs of the children battling cancer to their family.
“These children were aged infants through teens. They had volunteers from the local schools to come in and do hair and makeup. They were just black and white photos, but it was something to just get them out of their routine and get their minds
off treatments. The
kids really liked it”, Quimby said.
He felt compelled to help the families struggling with a cancer diagnosis their loved had received. Quimby’s wife, Amy, passed away in 2005 after suffering with ovarian cancer.
Most recently he covered the clean-up work in Marshall County following the Dec. 10 tornado that caused severe damage and decimated Cambridge Shores subdivision.
The day after the tornado, a friend messaged Quimby on Facebook and told him a friend of a friend was trapped in their house. He grabbed his chain saw and photography equipment and headed to Cambridge Shores. When he got there, he saw Jeremy Wallace, one of the Marshall County Emergency Management coordinators. He told Quimby, “We need your camera, not your chain saw.” So, he began taking pictures for Marshall County Emergency Services.
Wallace requested photos of different areas they needed covered. He also told him Living Land and Waters was coming to clean up the lakes area and asked him to get in touch with Chad Pregracke, who established the organization.
Although the mission of Living Land and Waters is to aid in the protection, preservation and restoration of the natural environment, they do not typically participate in cleaning up after natural disasters. However, when businesses in the area they had partnered with in the past requested their assistance, they made an exception.
After meeting with Pregracke, Quimby began taking pictures of the volunteers who came daily to clean the lakes and shore lines. That meeting formed an alliance that has led him to cover more of the group’s efforts in other areas.
Currently, Living Land and Waters is working in Memphis, Tennessee with a group of college students for their ‘Alternative Spring Break’ program. Students receive instruction on an education barge about the work the organization does, the importance of cleaning the environment and they are then sent out on the job to collect debris.
Quimby spent several days with them taking photographs and then participated in cleaning. He stated, “One place we were sent, the trash in the water was so deep it looked like you could walk across it. I went to take photographs, but after a while I just couldn’t take it. I just had to grab a trash bag. I filled a whole bag without moving my feet. I didn’t have to go anywhere.”
Quimby said he believed it was important to open this type of opportunity to students at our local colleges and universities. He was surprised at the diversity of the educational backgrounds of the employees and students participating in Living Land and Waters. “Most of them weren’t environmental majors. Some were philosophy or English majors,” he said.
“Photography has allowed me to see so many places. It’s been a key to all kinds of stuff. I’ve gotten to see the way so many things are made. Anything from light bulbs, cars, to the big equipment I photograph. Photography has given me so much,” Quimby said.
For more information about Quimby or his work, visit his website at https://www.joelquimby.com.
