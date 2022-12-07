CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Contour Airlines, in collaboration with Barkley Regional Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, completed its first roundtrip flight Tuesday to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a plane full of Paducah representatives.
“This is great,” said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “This will do so much for the region and the community. We’ll have reliable service to a great hub that’ll get our customers to many destinations.
“From Charlotte, you can get to the south and northeast and even still to Chicago, but you’ll be in an airplane with first-class amenities, but at a low cost and more reliable.”
The plane carried 29 representatives and the CEO of Contour from Paducah to Charlotte with no problems. Originally designed for 50 passengers, it has had its capacity cut to 30 seats to provide additional legroom for passengers.
The flight took around an hour-and-a-half each way. Charlotte serves as an international hub, directing over 130,000 passengers to their destinations daily with more than 1,300 arrivals and departures daily to destinations worldwide.
Charlotte itself has many things for visitors to do, with attractions, such as the NASCAR Hall of Fame and nearby whitewater rapids, sports with their eight professional sports teams, and food galore for those interested, with downtown only being around 10 minutes from the airport.
Charlotte Douglas also provides many commodities for those catching connecting flights to elsewhere, with an abundance of shops and food providing everything someone could need, from jewelry and suit jackets to candy and entertainment for your wait and flight.
Local representatives participating in the flight included Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson, and many more.
“I think it was an exciting day for our community,” Wilson said. “I’m really excited about going to Charlotte and the terminal there had such a really warm feeling to it. I think that passengers from this area will really enjoy the new flight.”
Contour plans to provide daily flights out of Barkley Regional Airport with a dedicated plane, the Spirit of Paducah, for arrivals and departures to and from Paducah.
Barkley Regional Airport plans to expand by adding a new terminal in the near future, hoping the expanded list of possible destinations will help to draw customers away from Nashville, Tennessee.
“Charlotte’s approach to the airport is very similar to ours,” Rouleau said. “We’re building our new terminal to have a front porch feeling similar to theirs. We want to have many of the same amenities as well, as our new terminal opens and goes into operation.”
