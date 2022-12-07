CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Contour Airlines, in collaboration with Barkley Regional Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, completed its first roundtrip flight Tuesday to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a plane full of Paducah representatives.

“This is great,” said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau. “This will do so much for the region and the community. We’ll have reliable service to a great hub that’ll get our customers to many destinations.

