Community leaders and stakeholders interested in maintaining a skilled workforce met Tuesday to organize efforts to maintain Paducah-McCracken County’s Work Ready Community status with the commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Work Ready designation is sponsored by the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and the Kentucky Workforce Investment Board.
The program requires communities to meet criteria in six key areas critical to a productive workforce.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Partnership and West Kentucky Community and Technical College had a luncheon meeting Tuesday at the college to outline the recertification process. Kevin O’Neill, vice president of regional workforce training and economic development at WKCTC, is helping lead the effort.
“Some may ask why it is important for us to earn this recertification,” O”Neill said.
“Not only is it an important economic development tool, but it also provides an opportunity for various community stakeholders to have conversations — conversations they may not have had otherwise — which can lead to improvements in educational opportunities and training for our workforce.”
The Work Ready program also helps counties “tell their story” to business and industrial prospects.
“The Work Ready certification gives our county a competitive edge when businesses are looking to locate or expand,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
McCracken County is one of 43 certified Work Ready counties in the state and among five in the Purchase region, along with Ballard, Carlisle, Graves and Marshall. Recertification is required every three years. McCracken County’s application for recertification is Sept. 3.
During Tuesday’s lunch meeting at WKCTC, individuals were assigned to work in teams on issues related to certification, including high school graduation rates, community commitment, educational attainment, soft skills and broadband availability.
John Lyons, interim executive director of the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board, and Jacob McAndrews, Kentucky Work Ready Community coordinator, joined the session virtually as featured speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.